Arsenal Let Mesut Ozil Down Believes Oliver Bierhoff

Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff feels Mesut Ozil was let down by his Arsenal team-mates in the 5-1 Champions League defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich.

The attacking midfielder was heavily criticised in the wake of his side's loss at the Allianz Arena in the first leg of their last-16 match last month, with fans and pundits alike questioning his ineffective performance.

Nevertheless, Bierhoff feels Ozil was suffering due to a lack of support, making it hard for the Germany international to have much of an influence on the game.

"If I look at Ozil, who was singled out following the 5-1 loss to Bayern, in that match there was not much support for a player like Mesut, who lives on his footballing qualities," Bierhoff told Sport Bild.

"The team let him down a bit."

The 28-year-old's future at Arsenal remains in doubt, with his existing contract at Emirates Stadium due to expire in 2018 and talks over a renewal yet to bear fruit.

Despite recent criticism, Ozil has been a key figure at Arsenal this term, netting nine goals in 29 appearances in all competitions.