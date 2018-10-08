Arsenal have announced a new kit sponsorship deal with Adidas, which will take effect from next season.

The agreement, which is reportedly worth £300million over five years, becomes active from July 1, 2019.

Arsenal and adidas have agreed a new kit partnership, effective from July 1, 2019 pic.twitter.com/ceZzq0elgs — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 8, 2018

It is claimed the new deal will bring in double that which they have earned from Puma since 2014, although it is still less than the reported £75m per year Manchester United earn from Adidas.

Arsenal's last kit deal with the German sportswear giants was back in the 1993-94 season, two years before Arsene Wenger, the longest-serving manager in the club's history, took charge.