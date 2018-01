Arsenal and Manchester United have agreed a swap that sends Alexis Sanchez to Old Trafford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the opposite direction.

We are delighted to announce the signing of @Alexis_Sanchez from Arsenal.



Full details: https://t.co/nUitNnNbV9 pic.twitter.com/S3ft22e7Jo — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 22, 2018