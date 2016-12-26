Antonio Conte Wants More From Chelsea After Record Win

Antonio Conte has warned Chelsea against complacency in the wake of their record-breaking 3-0 success over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge and urged them to keep pushing to extend their winning run.

The Premier League leaders were without top scorer Diego Costa and holding midfielder N'Golo Kante due to suspension, but a Pedro double and Eden Hazard's 50th league goal helped them to a club-record 12th successive top-flight victory.

"We played a good game, we could have scored more, but I am happy with the attitude of the players," Chelsea boss Conte told BBC Sport.

"We played without two important players but I think we played very well.

"To win 12 games in a row is not easy in this league. It is a fantastic run but it is important to continue that now.

"In four days we have another tough game and we have to prepare very well. Because now, every team wants to beat you."