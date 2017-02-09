Antonio Conte Urges Chelsea To Maintain Premier League Momentum

Antonio Conte wants Chelsea to keep pushing towards the Premier League title – otherwise their rivals will sense an opportunity to pounce.

The Blues strengthened their hold on top spot with an authoritative 3-1 win over Arsenal at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

It left them nine points clear of Tottenham, who head a congested chasing pack and face fifth-place Liverpool on Saturday.

Chelsea have only lost once in the top flight since September and their head coach is keen for them to maintain this relentless approach to avoid giving any of their top-six counterparts a sniff over the remaining 14 games.

Speaking to the BBC's Premier League Show, Conte said: "Now we are top of the table but this league is very tough.

"For me now it is important to continue to push and exploit this momentum.

"If you send the right signal for us and not for the other opponents it is very important."

Chelsea travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley on Sunday.