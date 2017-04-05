Antonio Conte Says Diego Costa Is In Great Form

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte insists he has belief in Diego Costa despite the striker's dip in form.

Costa has scored just four goals in his past 10 league matches and was wasteful in the Premier League leaders' shock 2-1 loss at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

But Conte backed the Spain international, who has 17 league goals this season, and said the 28-year-old's form is of no concern.

"Diego is performing very well this season," the Italian said.

"He's a great striker and our point of reference in our offensive situations. I'm not concerned about this. I believe in him.

"He's a really great player. I repeat: you win and you lose as a team, not as a single player. We are a team in every situation, when we win or when we lose. I'm sure Diego is in good form, great form."

Chelsea's loss to Palace brought the title race back to life, with Tottenham now just seven points adrift of Conte's side.

"I think the difference between Chelsea and Tottenham is this: if you are at Chelsea and win it's normal," Conte added.

"If you are at Tottenham, if you win it's great, great, but if you lose ... it's not a disaster, no? Not a disaster. Because you can find a lot of situations to explain a good season."

Chelsea host Manchester City in a blockbuster clash on Wednesday, while Spurs are away at Swansea City.