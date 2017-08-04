Antonio Conte's body language said more than his words when he was quizzed on the decision to sell Nemanja Matic to Manchester United.

Matic swapped Premier League champions Chelsea for the opportunity to reunite with Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford in a move reported to be worth £40million on Monday.

It was put to Conte ahead of Sunday's Community Shield match with Arsenal that the transfer had helped to strengthen a potential title rival.

After a brief pause, the stony-faced Italian replied: "You have to ask to the club about this."

The response hinted at the possibility that Conte was not in agreement with the call and he will certainly hope there are no more unwanted departures in the transfer window.

With Neymar's move to Paris Saint-Germain completed on Thursday, Barcelona's war chest has been boosted to the tune of around £198m and Chelsea star Eden Hazard – who will miss this weekend's match at Wembley with an ankle injury – has been linked.

However, Conte is determined not only to keep hold of his top players, but also to bolster what he feels is a small squad.

"We are trying to buy the players, not to sell," he said. "Otherwise the number is always less and we are in trouble. I think these are rumours and Eden is very happy to stay with us, to play with Chelsea and to recover from his injury and to start the season with us.

"It's important for me that the club knows my opinions about the number that we need. I think it's not right to tell this through the press.

"The most important thing is the club knows my opinions and they are trying to do the best for our team, for our squad. Now we have to wait. We must have patience and then to try to improve our team, our squad."