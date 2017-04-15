Antonio Conte Believes Manchester United Can Still Finish Top Four

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte believes Manchester United are still capable of a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Ahead of hosting Conte's league leaders at Old Trafford on Sunday, Jose Mourinho's United are fifth in the table.

But while they are four points behind fourth-placed Manchester City, they have played at least one game less than every team above them.

Conte dismissed suggestions United would be more focused on their Europa League quarter-final against Anderlecht, saying top four was still possible.

"I think Manchester United have the possibility to arrive in the table in the first four places," he told UK newspapers.

"But I'm sure United's players know this situation. They want to fight to arrive in this position.

"It's not right to be concentrated only on one target if you have the possibility with two [options] to reach the Champions League."

The Chelsea clash begins a tough finish to the season for United, who must also face Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Sunday's encounter sees Mourinho come up against his former club once more, with the Portuguese tactician having already exchanged words with Conte earlier this season.

"I have zero problems," Conte said. "It's only a sporting competition between him and me. There is a game of football.

"I want to try and win with my team. He wants to try and win with his team. It's normal to be a conflict during the game, but only a sporting conflict."