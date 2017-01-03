Antonio Conte Admits Adapting To Premier League Was Not Easy

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte conceded it is not easy to adapt to the Premier League after Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hit out at the interpretation of the rules in England.

Conte's side are top of the Premier League, seven points ahead of Guardiola's City, who beat Burnley 2-1 on Monday despite having midfielder Fernandinho sent off.

Guardiola was angered by that dismissal and also believed Ben Mee's goal for Burnley would not have stood in any other country.

Mee bundled home after Claudio Bravo came to punch the ball from a corner but failed to do so, though replays suggested he may have been obstructed by Sam Vokes.

"Here, and all around the world, the rules say the goalkeeper in the six-yard box cannot be touched," Guardiola said after the match. "Okay so I have to adapt and I have to understand there are special rules here in England."

Asked about Guardiola's comments ahead of Wednesday's meeting with Tottenham, former Italy coach Conte said: "In general when you change country you have to bring your philosophy, it's not easy and it's important to take time to work with your players and to try and bring your method but for sure it's not easy.

"If you think you want to change everything you make a mistake and it's important to concentrate on the most important thing for us and then to try and change something and to bring your own method and idea."