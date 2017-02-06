Anthony Martial Rubbishes Talk Of Manchester United Exit

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has rubbished speculation that he wants to join Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

The future of the France international has been cast into doubt in recent weeks following his reduced role under Jose Mourinho this season.

Martial was United's top scorer in 2015-16 with 17 goals in all competitions, but he has struggled to keep his place in the side since Mourinho's arrival and has only played in one of their last four Premier League games.

Some reports in England have claimed that the 21-year-old believes his manager is attempting to force him out of Old Trafford, with PSG said to be keen to bring him back to Ligue 1.

Dont listen the papers it's wrong thanks Come on United 🔴 — Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) February 6, 2017

But Martial took to his official Twitter account on Monday to dispel any such rumours, saying: "Dont [sic] listen [to] the papers it's wrong thanks come on United."

Martial was an unused substitute in Sunday's 3-0 win at Leicester City but is expected to be involved in United's upcoming busy run of fixtures.

Mourinho's side face Watford in the Premier League on Saturday before the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie against Saint-Etienne and an FA Cup trip to Blackburn Rovers the following week.

United then travel to Saint-Etienne for the second leg on February 22, before returning for the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley just four days later.