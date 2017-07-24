Jesse Lingard hopes to see Manchester United team-mate Anthony Martial continue his pre-season form in the Premier League when it kicks off next month.

The France international set up Lingard for the opening goal in the International Champions Cup clash with Real Madrid on Sunday, beating three defenders with a dazzling run before squaring the ball for the England man to tap home.

Manager Jose Mourinho praised Martial's performance but called on the forward to show more consistency following a season in which he struggled to nail down a regular place in the starting line-up.

Martial has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with his place in the squad reportedly under threat due to United's pursuit of Inter winger Ivan Perisic.

However, Lingard is confident that the 21-year-old, whom he describes as "a nightmare for defenders", can produce his best form throughout the 2017-18 campaign.

"Anthony's got great feet when it comes to close control and he's got the confidence to do it in a game," Lingard told MUTV.

"It's a nightmare for defenders. Luckily I've got myself into space at the back post, got away from my man and then put it away.

"He's only going to get better. He's still young and if he carries on with that confidence [he showed for the goal] in the next few games and throughout the season, he'll help us a lot."

United won on penalties after a 1-1 draw with Madrid in San Francisco, capping a positive pre-season tour in which they have also beaten Manchester City, Real Salt Lake and LA Galaxy.