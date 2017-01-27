Anthony Martial Gets Chance To Revive Manchester United Career

Anthony Martial will be given the chance to kick-start his Manchester United career when he starts in Sunday's home FA Cup fourth-round match against Wigan Athletic.

Manager Jose Mourinho has promised the France international he will then keep his place in the first XI for Wednesday's Premier League game with Hull City if he can deliver an impressive performance.

Martial is facing an uncertain future with United. He has been left out of the squad for the last two matches and riled Mourinho when his agent publicly stated he was contemplating a loan move to Sevilla.

"Anthony will play on Sunday and if he plays magnificently, he will play against Hull in the next match – it is simple," the United boss told reporters.

"I don't know [how he has taken being left out]. I don't speak with players about how they take it."

Mourinho also revealed goalkeeper David de Gea will be given a few days off, with Sergio Romero standing in for him against Wigan as one of "some" changes to his team.

De Gea's rest means Joel Pereira, who has just been recalled from a loan spell with Belenenses, will be on the bench.

"This is the second match for us in the FA Cup and I want to do it in a serious way," Mourinho said.

"We have to play with a very good team. The only player that is out is De Gea – I will give him a few days off.

"I will play Romero, I will put Joel on the bench and apart from that I go with a good team because we want to try to beat them.

"I will make some changes – that is obvious. We play Hull again three days after Wigan but I'm going to play a good team with the responsibility to give fans a good performance at home and with the responsibility to try to win against Wigan."