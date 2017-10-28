Anthony Martial Eyes More Minutes At Manchester United

Anthony Martial says he wants to play more games for Manchester United but understands it's difficult to get in the starting XI.

But Martial's introduction in place of Marcus Rashford changed the course of proceedings, and the France striker acknowledged that - after netting four goals from the bench this season - he is eager to start more games.

"I want to play," Martial told Sky Sports.

"I don't want to be on the bench but Rashford has played good too, so the manager wants to try to give us a chance so we have to score and give assists.

"The manager told me to find the space. I know Romelu is good with his head and it was a good header so I found the space behind and managed to score."