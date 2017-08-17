Andy Carroll is set to return to action for West Ham against former club Newcastle United a week on Saturday, while Michail Antonio is fit for this weekend's Premier League clash with Southampton.

England international Carroll has been sidelined since April with a hip injury but, along with Cheikhou Kouyate - who has been absent since the start of pre-season with a knee issue - came back to full training this week.

Manuel Lanzini is also poised to make his return next week at St James' Park following a knee problem.

But Antonio will be able make his comeback at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday after four-and-a-half months out because of a hamstring complaint.

"Michail is back, he is fit, he played for the Under-23s last week on the Friday when we played Manchester United on the Sunday, which was part of the plan," West Ham boss Slaven Bilic said.

"He looked really good, he is in shape and he has been training with us for two-and-a-half weeks now. He did 90 minutes on a big pitch in the Under-23s and then he came back to train with us and he looks good and he looks ready.

"On Wednesday, Cheikhou and Andy started to train with us, so they have done a couple of sessions.

"We are going to see with them because both of them, especially Andy, had a long lay-off. Andy was out since April and Cheikhou had a few weeks off, as his injury basically happened in our first pre-season training session in Austria.

"Manu is training individually and he is joining us on Monday, so we are going to have a full squad back for the Newcastle game."

