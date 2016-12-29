Ander Herrera Mocked Over Shinpads

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has worn the same shinpads since he was eight years old, much to the amusement of his team-mates.

Herrera, 27, has made 15 Premier League appearances under Jose Mourinho this season, having joined United in mid-2014.

Arriving with him from Athletic Bilbao were his shinpads, Herrera revealing his team-mates laugh at him because of his superstition.

It has been a good Boxing Day,very happy for the win and keep the run 😊🔴 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/vsLi6dPEEQ — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) December 26, 2016

"I have a good story with my shinpads. I have had the same shinpads since I was eight or nine years old," he told the club's website.

"Everyone laughs in the dressing room because of them but I am superstitious with that.

"I like to keep playing with them until they are completely battered."

Asked if he had any other superstitions, Herrera said: "No, not too many. No, just the shinpads."