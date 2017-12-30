Alvaro Morata Denies Rejecting Spurs Because Of Harry Kane

Alvaro Morata has denied suggestions he turned down a move to Tottenham two years ago over a fear of playing back-up to Harry Kane.

Shortly after Morata joined Chelsea from Real Madrid, Spurs boss Pochettino claimed he had previously tried to sign the Spain international.

"Morata talked about myself, in the media he said 'Mauricio called me'. That was two years ago or more," Pochettino said at the time.

"He said to me: 'Why do you want me if you have Harry Kane?'"

Morata is enjoying a fine debut season at Stamford Bridge, with 10 goals from 17 league outings, although his achievements pale in comparison to those of Kane, who has 18 in 19 to take his 2017 tally to 39 - a Premier League record for a calendar year.

"No it's not true," Morata told Sky Sports when asked about Pochettino's claims.

"I spoke with him and he said he wanted both [of us] to play together, but there was no chance to come to Tottenham.

"For sure I would like to play with Kane, he's a big player, one of the best strikers in the world, but in this moment when I spoke with him [Pochettino] there was no chance to leave Real Madrid."