Alvaro Morata Commitment Leaves Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Purring

Antonio Conte hailed a tireless performance from Alvaro Morata after the Spain striker's 10th Premier League goal of the season set in motion a 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Morata toiled for scant reward as Chelsea were rebuffed during a frustrating opening 45 minutes but he gleefully headed home a pinpoint Cesar Azpilicueta delivery – the sixth time his countryman has supplied an assist to him this season – within a minute of the restart.

Marcos Alonso further added to the Spanish flavour with Chelsea's second, while Cesc Fabregas was easy on the eye in midfield as the reigning champions closed to within a point of Manchester Untied in second.

"Morata is our number nine and is important," Conte said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

"Today he played a good game with and without the ball, his commitment was great. But I'm happy with the commitment of all my players."