Alexis Sanchez Seeks To Stay In London With A 'Winning Team'

Alexis Sanchez says he is happy in London and hopes to see out his contract at Arsenal.

With the Gunners struggling in the Premier League this season and potentially missing out on Champions League qualification, despite Sanchez's fine form, the Chile international has been linked with a move away from the club.

Boss Arsene Wenger, whose own future is in the spotlight, revealed last week that Arsenal have put contract talks with Sanchez and Mesut Ozil on hold until the end of the season after failing to reach an agreement.

Sanchez has now said he wants to stay in London, even if he may not extend his deal at the Emirates Stadium that expires in 2018.

"I am happy in London and I hope to finish my contract at Arsenal," he told El Grafico at a media event in Chile, having starred in his country's 3-1 win over Venezuela.

"I want to stay in a winning team and keep playing in the same city. I want to play in a team that has aspirations.

"I'm 28 years old, I still have a lot ahead of me. I am a player who takes great care of himself."

Sanchez has netted 64 goals across his first three seasons at Arsenal, winning the FA Cup in his debut campaign.