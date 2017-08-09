Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez will miss at least two weeks with an abdominal strain picked up before last weekend's Community Shield victory over Chelsea.

Sanchez returned late to pre-season training with the Gunners due to his commitments at the Confederations Cup with Chile and will now have his start to the new Premier League campaign delayed.

He will certainly miss Friday's opener at home to Leicester City while Wenger confirmed he is also likely to sit out the trip to Stoke City a week later.

He told a news conference: "Alexis Sanchez is out for a while. He has an abdominal strain and could be out for one or two weeks.

"He will not play against Stoke."