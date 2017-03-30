Alex Iwobi Reveals He Tried To Recruit Kelechi Iheanacho For Arsenal

Alex Iwobi has tried his best to recruit Kelechi Iheanacho for Arsenal as he prepares to take on his friend and Nigeria team-mate against Manchester City.

Arsenal host City in the Premier League on Sunday, with the pressure on the Gunners as they sit sixth in the table having lost six of their last nine games in all competitions.

Iwobi and Iheanacho have spent time together ahead of the game representing Nigeria in their 1-1 draw against Senegal in Barnet, the City striker scoring the Super Eagles' equaliser with a late penalty.

And both players have been trying to recruit each other for their respective clubs during the international break.

"We have had a bit of banter this week," Iwobi told Sky Sports.

"He was trying to persuade me to come to Manchester City and I was trying to persuade him to come to Arsenal.

"I would like to play against him. We have talked about the game a little bit, but we have been focused on playing for Nigeria.

"I have just got to prepare now and beat him!"

Arsenal lost 2-1 to City in the reverse fixture back in December, while they have suffered two defeats to Liverpool and were beaten by Chelsea in the top flight this season.

Iwobi is aware the Gunners have not performed well in matches against major opponents, but hopes that will change.

"We need to change that record," he said.

"That is in the past though - we need to prepare for the present. I believe with the players we have got – we have been working hard – that we can do it.

"We have not been doing as well as we should have been doing. But every team goes through a rough spell and it is ours at the moment. I'm sure we will bounce back.

"Judging on how everyone did on international duty – everybody did well – then the confidence will slowly be getting back. We will prepare this week and we will do our best.

"Hopefully we can come out with the result we need."