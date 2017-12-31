Español
On Demand
Premier League
Getty Images

Alex Ferguson Believes Arsene Wenger Premier League Record Won't Be Beaten

Arsenal boss Wenger clocked up 811 Premier League fixtures in the dugout during Sunday's controversial 1-1 draw with West Brom.

Alex Ferguson believes Arsene Wenger's record for Premier League games managed will never be beaten.

Arsenal boss Wenger clocked up 811 Premier League fixtures in the dugout during Sunday's controversial 1-1 draw with West Brom, surpassing the benchmark previously set by his old foe Ferguson at Manchester United.

Wenger is widely seen as the last of a dying breed, having managed the Gunners for more than 20 years, into an era that has seen sackings become much more commonplace.

And the Old Trafford icon believes Wenger's tally, wherever it ends, will stand the test of time.

"I applaud Arsene on surpassing my record of managing 810 Premier League games," Ferguson said via the League Managers' Association.

"It is a fantastic milestone which has required the highest standards of dedication and professional management to achieve. I doubt his record, whatever it turns out to be, will ever be beaten.

"Congratulations on a truly remarkable career and great service to football and Arsenal FC."

Premier League Alex Ferguson Arsenal Arsene Wenger News
Previous The Locker Room Debates The State of US Soccer
Read
The Locker Room Debates The State of US Soccer
Next Petr Cech Furious With Officials At WBA
Read
Petr Cech Furious With Officials At WBA