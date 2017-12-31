Alex Ferguson Believes Arsene Wenger Premier League Record Won't Be Beaten

Alex Ferguson believes Arsene Wenger's record for Premier League games managed will never be beaten.

Arsenal boss Wenger clocked up 811 Premier League fixtures in the dugout during Sunday's controversial 1-1 draw with West Brom, surpassing the benchmark previously set by his old foe Ferguson at Manchester United.

Wenger is widely seen as the last of a dying breed, having managed the Gunners for more than 20 years, into an era that has seen sackings become much more commonplace.

And the Old Trafford icon believes Wenger's tally, wherever it ends, will stand the test of time.

"I applaud Arsene on surpassing my record of managing 810 Premier League games," Ferguson said via the League Managers' Association.

"It is a fantastic milestone which has required the highest standards of dedication and professional management to achieve. I doubt his record, whatever it turns out to be, will ever be beaten.

"Congratulations on a truly remarkable career and great service to football and Arsenal FC."