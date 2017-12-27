Aleksandar Mitrovic Looks For Newcastle Exit

Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic believes he must leave St James' Park in January for the good of his career.

The Serbia international scored nine Premier League goals in his debut season for the Magpies, but has found regular action under Rafa Benitez much tougher to come by.

Mitrovic has not started in the Premier League this season and was omitted from the matchday squad entirely for a fourth fixture in a row for Wednesday's clash with Manchester City.

A return to one of his two former clubs - Partizan Belgrade or Anderlecht - has been mooted, but Mitrovic expects financial constraints to prevent him from a switch to his homeland.

Mitrovic told Zurnal: "I have persistently waited for the chance over the past months and I do not welcome it.

"I'm sorry, after all, I loved Newcastle but it's time for me to look more [for] myself, to find the best solution for my career. I tried to be honest with myself and my team-mates at every training [session] and in matches.

"And the fact that I did not get a chance is simply not up to me. Everyone knows that I was left unintentionally in the background.

"I never felt better, I'm physically in flawless form, I cannot wait to play. The most important thing is to find a club and finally get a chance in the field."