Aleksandar Kolarov And Vincent Kompany Return For Manchester City

Manchester City are set to enjoy a double defensive boost for the Premier League trip to Sunderland, with Aleksandar Kolarov and injury-plagued captain Vincent Kompany set to be in contention.

Kolarov missed City's high-scoring triumphs against Monaco in the Champions League and Huddersfield Town in an FA Cup replay due to a hamstring complaint.

Centre-back Kompany, who was initially expected to play a part in the fifth-round tie against the Championship side, remained on the sidelines after an unspecified leg injury proved to be the latest frustrating setback of a nightmare couple of years on the fitness front.

"Kolarov is fit, yeah," said Guardiola, who has regularly deployed the career left-back at the heart of defence in Kompany's absence this season, at a pre-match news conference.

Pep confirms Kolarov is available for the trip to the SoL. "Hopefully Kompany will be fit for the last two or three months." #MCFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) March 3, 2017

"I think it must not be easy for Vincent, I understand completely. Last time [he got injured] in the training session it was nothing, it wasn't serious like before.

"Yesterday [Thursday] he trained with us. Since the previous injury it was a month or a month and a half being fit.

"He didn't play because of my decision but he was fit. Hopefully he will be able to help us in the last two or three months of the season."