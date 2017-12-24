OMNISPORT

Alan Shearer said with confidence that Harry Kane will break his Premier League record as he raved about the free-scoring Tottenham star.

Kane matched Shearer's record of 36 Premier League goals in a calendar year with a hat-trick in Tottenham's 3-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has the chance to set a new benchmark in Tottenham's hosting of Southampton on Boxing Day – Spurs' final match of 2017 – and Shearer is adamant he will be surpassed by the England forward.

36 - Harry Kane (36 goals in 35 games during 2017) now shares this Premier League record with Alan Shearer (36 goals in 42 games in 1995). Target. https://t.co/h5Gnq5fFEW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 23, 2017

"He'll do it, he'll do it. He is obsessed with scoring goals," Shearer – who set the record in 1995 during his time with Blackburn Rovers – told BBC's Match of the Day.

"The hunger to get on the ball and put the ball in the back of the net, he's full of confidence and everything about him is class. He is brilliant.

"He's stitched you right up there!"



Harry Kane says Gary told him he'd love it if he beat Shearer's record.#MOTD pic.twitter.com/OQmjBZUAzL — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) December 23, 2017

"I remember saying a few years ago, we were covering an FA Cup tie, then he was worth £90 million. Now, it's more than double that."

Kane leads the Premier League in scoring, alongside Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, with 15 goals this season.