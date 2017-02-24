The Five Moments That Defined Claudio Ranieri's Time at Leicester City

-
His arrival at Leicester City was a surprise to some after Nigel Pearson's shocking exit in 2015. Getty Images.
In his second season in command, Claudio Ranieri led the Foxes to an improbable feat by winning the Premier League Title with a 5000/1 odds. Getty Images
The fantastic feat by the Italian earned him the Best Coach of the Year award with much adulation from the outside world. Getty Images.
The start of the 2016-2017 season was unforgiving to the Italian. After losing N'Golo Kante to Chelsea, Leicester City have struggled in the League.
Less than a year after winning the Premier League for Leicester City for the first time in their history, the board parted ways with Ranieri.