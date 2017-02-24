Premier League

The Five Moments That Defined Claudio Ranieri's Time at Leicester City

    1/5 His arrival at Leicester City was a surprise to some after Nigel Pearson's shocking exit in 2015. Getty Images.
    2/5 In his second season in command, Claudio Ranieri led the Foxes to an improbable feat by winning the Premier League Title with a 5000/1 odds. Getty Images
    3/5 The fantastic feat by the Italian earned him the Best Coach of the Year award with much adulation from the outside world. Getty Images.
    4/5 The start of the 2016-2017 season was unforgiving to the Italian. After losing N'Golo Kante to Chelsea, Leicester City have struggled in the League.
    5/5 Less than a year after winning the Premier League for Leicester City for the first time in their history, the board parted ways with Ranieri.
