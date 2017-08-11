Gabigol In Talks To Leave Inter For Sporting

Gabriel Barbosa is in talks to leave Inter for Sporting CP, according to the striker's agent.

Reports emerged on Thursday suggesting the Brazilian is considering a loan switch to the Portuguese club in a bid to revitalise his European career.

His representative, Wagner Ribeiro, has confirmed discussions with Sporting are underway.

"We're talking with president Bruno de Carvalho," he told Record. "We'll see if we can close the deal."

The 20-year-old, known as Gabigol, has struggled to settle in Italy since his reported €29.5million move from Santos in 2016.

1 ano já? 😅

Um dos momentos mais felizes da minha vida! 🙌🏾

Meus gols nas Olimpíadas 2016! ️⚽️️⚽️🥇

Brasil 4 x 0 Dinamarca 🇧🇷🇩🇰#Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/OYYZaiQ2YT — Gabriel Barbosa (@gabigol) August 10, 2017

He managed only nine appearances in Serie A last season, with his only goal giving Inter a 1-0 win away to Bologna in February.

"It will be another year in Europe for me and I believe that I will be more prepared, more mature in order to play at my best," he said last month.

"I hope this evolution can be shown on and off the pitch. I believe that. Even during the break, I made a point of staying in good physical and mental shape.

"I did physical work during this period to get back to Europe well. Now I will continue this and achieve my best physical and technical form in the season that will come."