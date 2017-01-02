Benfica Ready To Play Hard Ball With Manchester United By Victor Lindelof

Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira has warned Manchester United that defender Victor Lindelof will not be sold on the cheap.

United retain an interest in the Sweden international, according to reports in Portugal, despite claims United boss Jose Mourinho was ready to delay plans to make a bid until the summer due to the form of Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones in central defence.

Benfica are certainly in no rush to sell and Vieira hinted United would have to meet the player's release clause of around €45m (£37.8m) for him to leave Lisbon for Old Trafford.

Manchester United will NOT bid for Benfica’s Victor Lindelof, due to the form of Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo, per @BBCSport pic.twitter.com/9hcuAiDgUB — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) December 28, 2016

He told A Bola: "Lindelof is a Benfica player with a contract which contains a termination clause. Let's wait."

Vieira also addressed speculation linking goalkeeper Ederson with a move to Manchester City.

He added: "At this moment we do not want to sell any of our players except, of course, if a proposal that serves the interests of Benfica and the player arises."