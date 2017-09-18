Silencing the Boo Boys - Football Crazy Episode 37

beIN SPORTS

This week on Football Crazy, Kay, Des and Tim ‘Lucas Vazquez’ Stannard sink their teeth into Gareth Bale’s critic-silencing exploits in Anoeta, Barca’s costly Coliseum win and the seismic rift growing in the PSG dressing room. Plus, a blubbering Serie A dad, Falco’s compelling case for a Ballon d’Or and there’s a new BBC in LaLiga.

