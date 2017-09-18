On Demand
Silencing the Boo Boys - Football Crazy Episode 37

Borja Mayoral and Gareth Bale get amongst the goals, Paulinho laughs at the haters and the veneer of team harmony begins to slip at PSG.

beIN SPORTS

This week on Football Crazy, Kay, Des and Tim ‘Lucas Vazquez’ Stannard sink their teeth into Gareth Bale’s critic-silencing exploits in Anoeta, Barca’s costly Coliseum win and the seismic rift growing in the PSG dressing room. Plus, a blubbering Serie A dad, Falco’s compelling case for a Ballon d’Or and there’s a new BBC in LaLiga.

