beIN SPORTS

Football Crazy Episode 17 - Rooney Equals Sir Bobby

Manager sackings, trophies, and investigation into Conte's beverage of choice are a few of the things Kay, Kevin, and Ryan have relived since the last episode.

beIN SPORTS

On a special, extended return-from-holidays edition of Football Crazy, Kay, Kevin and Ryan relive everything you’ve missed since the last episode, from manager sackings to trophies and an investigation into Antonio Conte’s beverage of choice. Plus, Barcelona stumbles against the Yellow Submarine, Zizou equals Lucho’s unbeaten streak and a sing-song for Wayne Rooney in honor of his historic goal.

