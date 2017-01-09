Football Crazy Episode 17 - Rooney Equals Sir Bobby

beIN SPORTS

On a special, extended return-from-holidays edition of Football Crazy, Kay, Kevin and Ryan relive everything you’ve missed since the last episode, from manager sackings to trophies and an investigation into Antonio Conte’s beverage of choice. Plus, Barcelona stumbles against the Yellow Submarine, Zizou equals Lucho’s unbeaten streak and a sing-song for Wayne Rooney in honor of his historic goal.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes !

Click here to follow on Soundcloud !

FOLLOW US:

beIN SPORTS: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Kay Murray: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Kevin Egan: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

LINKS DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE: