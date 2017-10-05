NFL: "No Discussions" Of Moving Chargers Back To San Diego

OMNISPORT

The NFL has refuted speculation the Chargers could be moved from Los Angeles despite the underwhelming start to their second stint in the city.

Winless in their first four games since leaving San Diego to return to LA, the Chargers have struggled to fill their temporary StubHub Center home, which has a capacity of just 27,000.

Rumours have quickly spread that the franchise could be moved back to San Diego, but NFL vice president of communications Joe Lockhart has been quick to scotch such talk.

A Philosophical Philip Rivers Opens Up About Past, Present and Future.



"There are no discussions of returning to San Diego from the league or from the club," Lockart said.

"[Chargers owner] Dean Spanos has talked about this being a process. About getting in and doing the hard work of connecting with the new community. That's what they're doing.

"You ask about what the league can do, [NFL commissioner Roger Goodell] was there Saturday night with important partners of the Chargers, talking to them, and was there again Sunday morning with partners and fans, three and a half hours before the game, and spent time with the team, the executives, some of the former players."