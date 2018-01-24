Larry Nassar Sentenced to 40-175 Years for Criminal Sexual Conduct

Former Team USA gymnastics sports doctor Larry Nassar has been sentenced to a minimum of 40 to 175 years in prison after being found guilty of sexually abusing athletes under his care.

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles claimed she was sexually abused by Nassar, while her former team-mate Gabby Douglas and fellow Olympian Aly Raisman also accused Nassar of abuse.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina passed the sentence at the end of a week in which more than 150 victim impact statements were presented alleging that Nassar had abused them.

Upon delivering the sentence, judge Aquilina told Nassar: "I just signed your death warrant."

She added: "I want you to know, as much as it was my honour and privilege to hear the sister survivors, it was my honour and privilege to sentence you. Because, sir, you do not deserve to walk outside of a prison ever again."

Nassar was last month sentenced to 60 years in a federal prison for having child sex abuse images on his computer.

Before his judgement was passed, Nassar read out a statement to the court.

He said: "Your words these past several days have had a significant emotional effect on myself and have shaken me to my core. I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days.

"There are no words that can describe the depth and breadth of how sorry I am for what has occurred.

"An acceptable apology to all of you is impossible to write and convey. I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days."

After Nassar's sentencing, Scott Blackburn, CEO of the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) published an open letter apologising "deeply" to Team USA athletes.

"The athlete testimony that just concluded in the Nassar hearings framed the tragedy through the eyes of the victims and survivors, and was worse than our own worst fears," the statement read.

"It was powerful because of the strength of the victims, survivors and parents, who so eloquently and forcefully told their stories and so rightfully demanded justice. The USOC should have been there to hear it in person, and I am deeply sorry that did not happen.

"The purpose of this message is to tell all of Nassar's victims and survivors, directly, how incredibly sorry we are. We have said it in other contexts, but we have not been direct enough with you. We are sorry for the pain caused by this terrible man, and sorry that you weren't afforded a safe opportunity to pursue your sports dreams. The Olympic family is among those that have failed you.

"I know this apology is not enough. We have been working on taking steps at the USOC and mandating changes among National Governing Bodies to ensure this does not happen again."