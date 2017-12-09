Durant: Warriors Adjusting Style Of Play Without Curry

OMNISPORT

The Golden State Warriors have to play in "a different style" in the absence of star point guard Stephen Curry, says Kevin Durant.

Curry is sidelined with a sprained right ankle for the next two weeks, which many thought would give Durant more opportunity, and he certainly delivered in a 102-98 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

.@KDTrey5 and Coach @SteveKerr on the conclusion of the 6-0 road trip. pic.twitter.com/SrQKimaw9e — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 9, 2017

The 2014 MVP's performance was impressive as he posted a season-high 36 points while shooting 12-of-23 from the field and three-of-six from three-point range.

"It's a different style that we have to play. Obviously, not having Steph, the way he shoots the three, the way he penetrates, the way he just creates for everybody," Durant told reporters.

"Not having that on the floor is different. We definitely miss him, but we have to figure out ways to score the ball."

All the best moments from Friday's win in Detroit 🔊 #JBLxNBA pic.twitter.com/hFso2bKoId — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 9, 2017

Durant added 10 rebounds, seven assists and five blocks, and received praise from Warriors coach Steve Kerr following the game.

"He has the ball a lot more obviously. He’s so capable of making plays for himself or for others," Kerr said.

"That's the biggest thing. He's got a much bigger burden on his shoulders offensively. He handled it beautifully."