Diamondbacks Advance To Meet Dodgers In NLDS

The Arizona Diamondbacks cruised to an 11-8 home win over the Colorado Rockies in the National League wildcard game.

Arizona advanced in the MLB playoffs on Wednesday thanks to Archie Bradley's triple at Chase Field.

Back in the postseason for the first time since 2011, the Diamondbacks will now head to Los Angeles for the start of a National League Division Series matchup against the Dodgers.

When you wake up and realize last night really happened. #OurSeason pic.twitter.com/2ObJL9Yaf7 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 5, 2017

STARTING PITCHERS CONTINUE TO STRUGGLE

On Tuesday, New York Yankees starter Luis Severino lasted less than an inning after allowing three quick runs against the Minnesota Twins. Ervin Santana allowed four runs in two innings for the Twins.

Wednesday was no different, as Rockies starter Jon Gray was touched up for four earned runs off seven hits in just 1.3 innings. Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke cruised through the first three innings, but he was bounced in the fourth after allowing four runs before the third out. The 3.6 innings marked Greinke's shortest postseason start.

The Diamondbacks also used likely NLDS game one starter Robbie Ray for 2.3 innings on Wednesday after Greinke's struggles. Ray allowed one run with three strikeouts. His 34 pitches will likely make him unavailable until game three against the Dodgers.

NEVER SLEEP ON GOLDSCHMIDT

The NL MVP candidate suffered a late slump that included five hitless games to end the regular season. Gray's first pitch to Paul Goldschmidt was a hanging breaking ball almost daring the All-Star to get a hit.

Not only did Goldschmidt end his 0 for 11 career mark against Gray, he blasted a three-run home run over the left-field fence. Goldschmidt's homer ignited the Arizona faithful, which helped pave the way for a Diamondbacks victory.

Quadruple triple.



The #Dbacks are the 1st team since 1903 (!) with 4 triples in a #postseason game. 🔥 #OurSeason pic.twitter.com/k9851la6YW — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 5, 2017

DIAMONDBACKS SHOW OFF LINE-UP DEPTH

In addition to Goldschmidt's first-inning bomb, the Diamondbacks bludgeoned Colorado with clutch hits every time the Rockies clawed their way back into the game. Jake Lamb, who struggled after the All-Star break, collected four hits with three runs scored.

Leadoff hitter David Peralta collected three hits with two runs scored, and Ketel Marte had three hits (two triples) with a run and an RBI. Daniel Descalso hit a two-run homer in the third inning to go with two walks, and A.J. Pollock broke the game open with a two-run triple in the eighth inning.

The Rockies fought hard after trailing 6-0 through three innings, but Arizona had too much firepower.

BRADLEY PRODUCES MOMENT OF BRILLIANCE

Diamondbacks relief pitcher Bradley hits two-run triple. Bradley immediately gave Colorado the runs back by allowing back-to-back home runs in the top of the eighth inning. Arizona became the third team in MLB history to record four triples in a postseason game.

Aces on the hill, stars in the lineup, the stage is set for an amazing series. https://t.co/BOuFNVMtDH #ALDS pic.twitter.com/iUSyGVT2tZ — MLB (@MLB) October 5, 2017

RED SOX AT ASTROS, INDIANS WELCOME YANKEES

The Boston Red Sox will send ace and AL Cy Young candidate Chris Sale out on Thursday to face Justin Verlander, who went 5-0 with just four earned runs in 34 innings in five starts with Houston. Astros infielders Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve will try to give Verlander some run support in Houston's second postseason appearance since winning the World Series in 2005.

Sonny Gray will face surprise game one Cleveland Indians starter Trevor Bauer. Gray was acquired by the New York Yankees before the July 31 trade deadline. He allowed just nine earned runs in 30 innings in August, but struggled in September with 18 earned runs in 35.3 innings. The Indians are still flying high from their recent 22-game win streak. They are trying to improve on last season's World Series collapse.