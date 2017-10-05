Cubs Set Rotation For NLDS Against Nationals

OMNISPORT

Reigning MLB World Series champions the Chicago Cubs will start Kyle Hendricks against the Washington Nationals in game one of Friday's National League Division Series.

The Cubs had a number of starting pitchers to choose from, but Hendricks has been in great form lately, allowing just two runs in his last 18.6 innings.

Hendricks finished the regular season 7-5 with a 3.03 ERA.

Jon Lester will take the mound for game two, while Jose Quintana will pitch in game three.

That leaves Jake Arrieta – the 2015 NL Cy Young award winner – pitching game four, which might not even occur in the best-of-five series. Arrieta went 14-10 with a 3.53 ERA this season.

Arrieta has not pitched since a short outing (three innings) against the St Louis Cardinals on September 26.