2018 NFL Draft: First Round Recap

The first round of the 2018 NFL Draft may not have been as chaotic as some expected, but it certainly delivered surprises.

With the first pick the Cleveland Browns delivered a stunner by picking Baker Mayfield, and the round was book-ended as the Baltimore Ravens' traded up to select Mayfield's fellow Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson with the final pick of the round.

Here we recap the first round in full.

With the first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns select Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/2gNsc0UnKD — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 27, 2018



1. Cleveland Browns - QB Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma)

2. New York Giants - RB Saquon Barkley (Penn State)

3. New York Jets (pre-draft trade with Indianapolis Colts) - QB Sam Darnold (USC)

4. Cleveland Browns - CB Denzel Ward (Ohio State)

5. Denver Broncos - DE Bradley Chubb (NC State)

6. Indianapolis Colts - G Quenton Nelson (Notre Dame)

7. Buffalo Bills (trade with Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - QB Josh Allen (Wyoming)

8. Chicago Bears - LB Roquan Smith (Georgia)

9. San Francisco 49ers - T Mike McGlinchey (Notre Dame)

10. Arizona Cardinals (trade with Oakland Raiders) - QB Josh Rosen (UCLA)

11. Miami Dolphins - S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Alabama)

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (trade with Buffalo Bills) - DT Vita Vea (Washington)

13. Washington Redskins - DT Da'Ron Payne (Alabama)

14. New Orelans Saints (trade with Green Bay Packers) - DE Marcus Davenport (UTSA)

15. Oakland Raiders (trade with Arizona Cardinals) - T Kolton Miller (UCLA)

16. Buffalo Bills (trade with Baltimore Ravens) - Tremaine Edmunds (Virginia Tech)

17. Los Angeles Chargers - S Derwin James (Florida State)

18. Green Bay Packers (trade with Seattle Seahawks) - CB Jaire Alexander (Louisville)

19. Dallas Cowboys - LB Leighton Vander Esch (Boise State)

20. Detroit Lions - C Frank Ragnow (Arkansas)

21. Cincinnati Bengals - C Billy Price (Ohio State)

22. Tennessee Titans (trade with Baltimore Ravens) - LB Rashaan Evans (Alabama)

23. New England Patriots (pre-draft trade with Los Angeles Rams) - T Isaiah Wynn (Georgia)

24. Carolina Panthers - WR D.J. Moore (Maryland)

25. Baltimore Ravens (trade with Tennessee Titans) - TE Hayden Hurst (South Carolina)

26. Atlanta Falcons - WR Calvin Ridley (Alabama)

27. Seattle Seahawks (trade with Green Bay Packers) - RB Rashaad Penny (San Diego State)

28. Pittsburgh Steelers - S Terrell Edmunds (Virginia Tech)

29. Jacksonville Jaguars - DT Taven Bryan (Florida)

30. Minnesota Vikings - CB Mike Hughes (Central Florida)

31. New England Patriots - RB Sony Michel (Georgia)

32. Baltimore Ravens (trade with Philadelphia Eagles) - QB Lamar Jackson (Louisville)