Tottenham Want To Bring NFL Team To London

Oakland Raiders will host Seattle Seahawks at Tottenham's new stadium during the 2018-19 season, as Spurs chairman Daniel Levy announced the club's intention to become the home of the NFL's first UK-based franchise.

NFC East winners Philadelphia Eagles will take on their AFC South counterparts and fellow divisional playoff contenders Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley.

In October 2018 #SpursNewStadium will host its first @NFL match, between @Raiders and @Seahawks! 🏈 🏟️



📽️ Here’s a look at what the two teams can expect at our world-class new home. 👀 pic.twitter.com/HD0Zwb3nQz — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 11, 2018

Tennessee Titans, due to face New England Patriots for a place in the AFC Championship game, will play Los Angeles Chargers, runners-up behind Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West, at the same venue.

It is a reduction from the 2017-18 schedule, when London hosted four matches, including two at Twickenham, which is without a game next season.

However, NFL executive vice-president Mark Waller revealed Tottenham's new stadium will host three matches in a future season to compensate for the shortfall in 2018-19.

"There was a possibility of a fourth game but we wanted to focus on back-to-back-to-back games and quality games," he said.

"We felt good with these match-ups. Nobody in the UK needs to worry about our commitment; [it is a] unique year for us."

For the first time, we embark on a journey across the pond 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/6ndlYsMLlU — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 11, 2018

Spurs signed a 10-year agreement in 2015 to host two matches per season at their new home, which is being constructed to replace White Hart Lane.

Tottenham chairman Levy told journalists: "We believe there will be an NFL team in the UK, and we want Tottenham to be the home of that team."