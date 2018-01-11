Español
Tottenham Want To Bring NFL Team To London

NFL matchups Raiders vs. Seahawks, Eagles vs. Jaguars, and Titans vs. Chiefs will take place in Tottenham's home at Wembley in 2018.

Oakland Raiders will host Seattle Seahawks at Tottenham's new stadium during the 2018-19 season, as Spurs chairman Daniel Levy announced the club's intention to become the home of the NFL's first UK-based franchise.  

NFC East winners Philadelphia Eagles will take on their AFC South counterparts and fellow divisional playoff contenders Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley.

Tennessee Titans, due to face New England Patriots for a place in the AFC Championship game, will play Los Angeles Chargers, runners-up behind Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West, at the same venue. 

It is a reduction from the 2017-18 schedule, when London hosted four matches, including two at Twickenham, which is without a game next season.

However, NFL executive vice-president Mark Waller revealed Tottenham's new stadium will host three matches in a future season to compensate for the shortfall in 2018-19.

"There was a possibility of a fourth game but we wanted to focus on back-to-back-to-back games and quality games," he said.

"We felt good with these match-ups. Nobody in the UK needs to worry about our commitment; [it is a] unique year for us."

Spurs signed a 10-year agreement in 2015 to host two matches per season at their new home, which is being constructed to replace White Hart Lane.

Tottenham chairman Levy told journalists: "We believe there will be an NFL team in the UK, and we want Tottenham to be the home of that team."

