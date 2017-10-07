The highly anticipated debut of Myles Garrett, the Browns' 2017 number one draft pick, will happen against the New York Jets and it could give 0-4 Cleveland a glimmer of hope.

Garrett suffered a high ankle sprain during practice on September 6 and has yet to play in a game, but last week the defensive end returned to practice.

Browns coach Hue Jackson said earlier this week he would be on a pitch count in his first NFL game.

"I'll be out there as much as they want me to be," Garrett told reporters Friday, via ESPN.

Regresé. — Myles Garrett (@MylesLGarrett) October 4, 2017

"It is just about doing what I can, making the plays I am supposed to make and be who I am supposed to be on the field."

"Am I at my peak? No," Garrett added. "But it's good enough for me. I can move. I can run. I can bend. If I can do that, I can be out there and I can make a difference."

There has been speculation as to when Garrett would actually return, and according to defensive coordinator Greg Williams, he wanted to play against the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday but the team held him back.

"He is not going out there thinking that I am going to go halfway," Williams said.

"Myles is going out there with an attitude that he wants to play and he wants to play really, really well."