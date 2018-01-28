Tom Brady does not expect to be limited by his hand injury in Super Bowl LII.

According to a report on Sunday from NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the New England Patriots quarterback had an appointment earlier this week to remove the 12 stitches on his right throwing hand.

Brady had played the AFC Championship game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with the stitches in his hand, after being injured in the lead-up to the contest when a team-mate accidentally ran into him at practice.

The cut was "gushing blood" and required a dozen stitches, though Brady persevered.

After trailing the Jaguars early in the game, Brady rallied the Patriots for a 24-20 win to send the defending champions back to the Super Bowl.

Reports of his injured right hand were seemingly exaggerated as he completed 26 of his 38 pass attempts for 290 yards and two touchdowns.

The Patriots will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis on February 4, looking to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since they did it themselves in 2005.