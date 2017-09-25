Tom Brady Disagrees With Donald Trump's Anthem Comments

Tom Brady was reluctant to be drawn on Donald Trump's comments about NFL players kneeling for national anthem on Sunday, but just hours later the New England Patriots star stated his disagreement with the United States president.

After the Patriots 36-33 win over the Houston Texans, Brady said he was "not getting into any of that" when asked about Trump labelling players who kneel for the anthem "sons of b******" and calling for them to be fired.

But on Monday he opened up and offered his first direct appraisal of Trump's words.

"Yeah, I certainly disagree with what he said. I thought it was just divisive," Brady told WEEI in Boston. "Like I said, I just want to support my team-mates. I am never one to say, 'Oh, that is wrong. That is right.'

"I do believe in what I believe in. I believe in bringing people together and respect and love and trust. Those are the values that my parents instilled in me. That is how I try and live every day.

"I have been blessed to be in locker rooms with guys all over the United States over the course of my career. Some of my great friends are from Florida, Virginia, New York, Montana, Colorado, Texas. The one thing about football is it brings so many guys together — guys you would never have the opportunity to be around.

"Whether it was in college, and all the way into the pros. We're all different, we're all unique. That is what makes us all special."

Brady also addressed boos that could be heard in Foxborough on Sunday after several of his team-mates took a knee during the anthem.

He said of the boos: "I think everyone has the right to do whatever they want to do. If you don't agree, that is fine. You can voice your disagreement, I think that is great.

"It's part of our democracy. As long as it is done in a peaceful, respectful way, that is what our country has been all about."