Texans QB Tom Savage Return After Concussion Sparks Outrage

Tom Savage's return to field following a concussion in the Houston Texans' game against the San Francisco 49ers sparked huge controversy on Sunday.

The Texans quarterback was hit by 49ers linebacker Elvis Dumervil on a third-down pass during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Savage's head bounced off the turf and his arms then appeared to seize before he was helped to his feet by an official.

Tom Savage hits head on ground, appears to have seizure while ref looks on, comes back in the game 5 minutes later. pic.twitter.com/gW9lYxDIwQ — TheRenderNFL (@TheRenderNFL) December 10, 2017

The Texans punted and Savage was quickly evaluated for a concussion on the sideline. When the Texans got the ball back after the 49ers ran six plays, Savage was under center. He threw two incomplete passes as the Texans went three-and-out. Savage was then pulled for good, with a concussion later confirmed, and TJ Yates took over at quarterback.

Yates led a touchdown drive as the Texans trailed 13-9 at halftime.

Texans coach Bill O'Brien is likely to face tough questioning on why Savage was allowed to return so quickly, particularly in a sport where concussion issues have been so much under the spotlight in recent times.