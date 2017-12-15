Taylor Back Under-Center For Bills Against Dolphins

OMNISPORT

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor will return to the starting role on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Taylor returned to practice on Wednesday after taking some time off to recover from a knee injury that he suffered during the Bills' Week 13 loss to the New England Patriots on December 3.

He was sidelined against the Indianapolis Colts last weekend, which gave backup quarterback Nathan Peterman an opportunity to start.

However, Peterman left the matchup with a head injury and third-stringer Joe Webb finished the game.

Peterman remains in the concussion protocol, according to coach Sean McDermott.

Taylor's return under center comes at a crucial time for the Bills (7-6) as they remain in contention for the postseason as the sixth seed in the AFC playoff picture.

"Ultimately, as a team, we have a goal to do something special for this city, and that's first off to get back in the playoffs," Taylor said.

"It starts with one game. And it's this game right here."

The Bills have not reached the playoffs since the 1999 season.