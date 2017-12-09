Suh: It's My Job To Piss Off Tom Brady

OMNISPORT

Tom Brady's rant against New England Patriots offensive co-ordinator Josh McDaniels on the sideline last week was out of character for the veteran quarterback, but Ndamukong Suh hopes to see it happen again on Monday.

Suh and the Miami Dolphins host reigning NFL champions the Patriots, and the five-time Pro Bowler is looking to disrupt Brady and the visitors' precision offense.

"I'd love to make him mad," Suh told the Palm Beach Post on Friday. "My job is to piss him off and have him yelling at his offensive linemen for not blocking me, his coach and everybody on the sideline. That's my job."

That is obviously much easier said than done when it comes to the Patriots, who boast the NFL's third-highest scoring offense (29.0 points per game).

Suh has not had much success against the Patriots either with the Detroit Lions or the Dolphins – he has lost six of seven career games against the Pats, and has only 1.5 sacks against Brady.

"We know he likes to drop back and throw comfortably and have this nice pocket," Suh said. "But my sole job is to disrupt that at all costs."

Suh expressed his admiration for the two-time NFL MVP and five-time NFL champion, but said he has never talked to Brady on game day.

"I'd love to sit down with him," Suh said.