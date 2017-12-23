Steelers Release James Harrison

OMNISPORT

Pittsburgh's all-time sack leader, James Harrison, has been released by the Steelers, the team announced on Saturday.

Harrison has 80.5 career sacks with the Steelers, but his playing time was significantly diminished this season, as he played just 40 snaps through five games. He most recently played in Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, where he logged 11 snaps.

We have activated OT Marcus Gilbert from the Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner List to our active roster, and released LB James Harrison. https://t.co/yF8wLQD9Ac — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 23, 2017

"There was no animosity or bad feelings. It's just the business of the NFL," Bill Parise, Harrison's agent, told ESPN. "I believe he still wants to play. We'll have to wait and see what happens with waivers."

The linebacker has started in 107 out of 177 games played with the Steelers and was originally signed as an undrafted rookie in 2002.

Harrison has spent all but one of his 15 NFL seasons with the Steelers. In 2013, he featured for Cincinnati Bengals.

As part of this roster move, offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert has been activated from the reserve/suspended by commissioner list.