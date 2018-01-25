Saints GM Confirms Plan To Re-Sign Brees

Drew Brees nearly led the New Orleans Saints to the NFC Championship this season, except for a late defensive gaffe by rookie safety Marcus Williams. Now, the veteran quarterback has to get a new contract.

Brees, scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March, celebrated his 39th birthday earlier this month.

Mickey Loomis on Drew Brees' free agency



Watch the #Saints GM's full interview at the @seniorbowl: https://t.co/RyAH7xooBX pic.twitter.com/70C7EzAOrV — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 25, 2018

But general manager Mickey Loomis is confident the team can work out a contract with the 11-time Pro Bowler.

"There's not a lot to say. Listen, he doesn't have a contract, which has happened before," Loomis said.

"We just finished our season. ... We'll get to it. I'm not anticipating any big issues, so we'll see."

Last week, Brees said he has no intention of testing the free-agent market after throwing for 4,334 yards and 23 touchdowns this season.

He also threw for 670 yards and five touchdowns in two postseason games.

"Nothing he does should surprise any of us, right?" Loomis said. "We love him. The impact he's had on our team, our organisation, our city is hard to measure. Nothing surprises me that he does.

"I thought [Brees' 2017 season] was fantastic. It's beyond the numbers. It's the leadership. He's the face of our organisation. He's embraced being identified with New Orleans and all those things that are good for our community and him as well. Sometimes you feel a little awkward piling on these compliments, but he deserves them all."