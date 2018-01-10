Ryan Shazier Attends Steelers Practice

OMNISPORT

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is leaving the door open for his return after checking in on his team-mates at training on Wednesday.

Shazier suffered a serious back injury against the Cincinatti Bengals in early December and underwent spinal stabilisation surgery two days later.

On Wednesday, he shared a photo on Instagram of himself in a wheelchair at the team's facility as he provided the latest update in his recovery journey.

Shazier thanked those who have helped him throughout his rehabilitation and revealed that he has resumed taking part in team activities after an extended absence as he works "day-by-day" to get better.

"I want to thank the Lord for the first downs that he has been allowing me to achieve," Shazier wrote. "The touchdown is going to come in his timing, but today was a first down.

"I was finally able to make it to practice with my team-mates. It's great to be back for practices and meetings. Just to be able to feel a part of it means the world.

"So I'm working harder than I ever have to get back. I've been making strides over the past month and continue to make progress.

"Taking it day-by-day, but I'm far from done. The Lord has not finished his work yet. I want to say thank you to the fans and Steelers Nation for the prayers.

"If it wasn't for my family, friends and your prayers I wouldn't be were[sic] I am now. They have lifted me and my family through this journey and I ask for you to continue praying for me, as I continue to work daily on improving my health."

The Steelers host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC divisional playoff on Sunday. Fans can expect Shazier to be in attendance after he made appearances at Heinz Field for games against the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns.