Ryan Misses Falcons For "Personal Matter"

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was absent from training because of a "personal matter," the NFL side said on Tuesday.

Although the Falcons noted in a statement that his absence was "non-injury related," no further information was available ahead of Atlanta's NFL divisional playoff against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Ryan is back in action after missing practice yesterday.



Matt Ryan is back in action after missing practice yesterday.

Ryan's top target, wide receiver Julio Jones, also did not practice on Tuesday but the Falcons reported he is expected to go through workouts as the week goes on.

The Falcons face the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday.