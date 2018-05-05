Roethlisberger: Steelers Should Have Passed On Rudolph

Ben Roethlisberger's NFL future has been thrown into doubt recently, but the veteran was surprised the Pittsburgh Steelers opted to draft a quarterback.

Roethlisberger, 36, has been adamant he still has a few years left in the league, which would prompt many to believe the Steelers could still think about the present.

Pittsburgh decided during the NFL Draft they would take it into their own hands, selecting Oklahoma State star quarterback Mason Rudolph in the third round.

Why should you be excited about our third round pick, @Rudolph2Mason?



👉 https://t.co/Qmd2k19htD pic.twitter.com/oUhyJ1HbAn — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 4, 2018

"I was surprised when they took a quarterback because I thought that maybe in the third round, you know you can get some really good football players that can help this team now," Roethlisberger said on 93.7 The Fan, via espn.com.

"Nothing against Mason; I think he's a great football player. I don't know him personally, but I'm sure he's a great kid.

"I just don't know how backing up or being a third [string] – well, who knows where he's going to fall on the depth chart – helps us win now.

"But, you know, that's not my decision to make. That's on the coaches and the GM and the owner and those kind of things. If they think he can help our team, so be it, but I was a little surprised."

The Steelers also selected Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington in the second round after trading troubled wideout Martavis Bryant to the Raiders.

Pittsburgh flamed out of the playoffs with a surprising loss to the Jaguars last year, but Roethlisberger and his team still look like contenders in 2018.