Rodgers Returns To IR, Ending His Season

OMNISPORT

Aaron Rodgers made a valiant return to the field last week in the Green Bay Packers' 31-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers, but he will not play again this season.

Rodgers missed over two months with a collarbone injury, but Green Bay was still in the playoff picture entering last week's game. However, a Packers loss and a win for the Atlanta Falcons on Monday over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially eliminated Green Bay from the playoffs.

#Packers place QB Aaron Rodgers on injured reserve & sign QB Joe Callahan.



Roster moves 📰: https://t.co/kY3MT2NPjf pic.twitter.com/hoQkpJb9xA — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 19, 2017

To be safe, the Packers have opted to end Rodgers' season, placing him on injured reserve.

In just over six games this season, Rodgers completed 64.7 per cent of his passes this season with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He threw three interceptions last week against the Panthers.

The Packers signed QB Joe Callahan in a corresponding roster move, with Brett Hundley likely set to start the team's final two games.