Rivera To "Wait And See" On Richardson Allegations

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera is hoping he will not have to relocate for work.

Following the announcement that Panthers owner Jerry Richardson will sell the team after the season amid allegations of workplace misconduct, the Carolina coach said he would like the new ownership to keep the team in Charlotte, where they were founded.

"This organisation has had a tremendous impact on the Carolinas," Rivera told a news conference on Monday. "It has helped the growth of this city and this community. It's been a source of pride and goodwill. I'd like to see it continue.

"This is a great community, a very supportive fan base that's been out there for us. I hope that somehow it's able to stay here.''

On Richardson, Rivera, who has served as Panthers coach since 2011, said he had no prior knowledge of the allegations.

"They're all very serious,'' Rivera said. "I do have a lot of concern about it. To be honest with you, I have not read them. I'm not dismissing them, because I'm going to wait until the investigation is done before I draw any conclusions. I think that's the only fair thing to do. I don't want to have anything altering my thought process.

"In my six years around here, I never encountered anything around here of that sort. Never have I heard of that. I'm just going to wait and see exactly what comes through the investigation.''

Richardson and the Panthers were awarded the NFL's 29th franchise in 1993. The team were valued at $2.3billion in September, according to Forbes.