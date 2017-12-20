Pagano: Luck Has "Been Through Hell"

OMNISPORT

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has missed the entire NFL season due to a shoulder injury and head coach Chuck Pagano sympathises with his tough year.

Luck has been sidelined with a torn labrum, which required surgery but a reported throwing regimen will determine whether the three-time Pro Bowler needs to go under the knife again.

The Colts are just 3-11 and Luck is on injured reserve. The 28-year-old could be back next season after undergoing treatments in Europe.

"He's been through hell," Pagano said of Luck's 2017 season.

"Everybody has. And none more than him. And nobody wants to be back on the field more than Andrew. This is an unfortunate set of circumstances for everybody. But it's life, and life happens. And he's a warrior. And he's done so much for this organisation the last five years.

"He's battled through injuries, he's played injured, he's played hurt. It's unfortunate."

"He will be back," Pagano added, "He will be back better than ever, at some point, and he'll be back on the field leading this organisation and leading this team to multiple, multiple wins and championships. That's just him."

Luck was originally supposed to play at some point this season, but he continued to feel pain in his shoulder after undergoing surgery in January.

Pagano said Luck is a fighter who will give everything to return to the field.

"He's got grit," Pagano said. "He's not soft like everybody else. He's never going to make excuses. Things went well, [he said] it was because of everybody else. Things went bad? [he said] 'it was because of me.' So, kudos to that man."